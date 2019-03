With regards to the new shops and the numerous empty shops in Horsham, instead of more clothing outlets and coffee shops, how about encouraging HMV, now it is on the ‘up’, to return to the town?

I’m sure that when it left some years ago it was missed. Many people who don’t want to ‘stream’ CDs and films and would rather purchase them in a store and not online, would welcome them back. Just a thought.

Wendy Corbett

Mercer Road, Warnham