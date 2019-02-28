Bonfires should be banned in Horsham

With all of the press recently regarding the dangers to health and damage to the environment caused by wood burning stoves and bonfires, one would have hoped that people would be a little more considerate and thoughtful when it comes to lighting fires. Not so.

On Saturday, which was a beautiful day for any time of the year let alone February, when people wanted to open their doors and windows and be outside gardening, or partaking of other outside chores, one neighbour decided to have a bonfire.

With the air full of smoke, it was impossible to do anything but sit inside with the doors and windows closed.

We and some other neighbours, have previously asked just this tiny minority to be more considerate, but to no avail.

There is absolutely no necessity for bonfires. If you don’t want to compost your garden waste, the county council provides excellent waste tips and Horsham District collects garden waste for a nominal charge.

As people won’t voluntarily be considerate, it is time that Horsham District Council banned bonfires in its area, not just for the environment, but also for the residents’ wellbeing.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst