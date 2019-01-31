All you need to know about World Cancer Day 2019

We want to let readers know that World Cancer Day 2019 is fast approaching on the February 4, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness locally for children and young people with cancer.

At CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, we want everyone to ‘band together’ behind families affected by cancer. You can make a difference by donating just £2 to get your own their special Band Against Cancer wristband (available in three different collectable colours).

Making a small donation, wearing your wristband and telling others about it is such an easy way to make sure you can help other families going through a really tough time.

Our Cancer Costs research revealed that families spend an extra £600 a month on average whilst on treatment. As treatment for children and young people’s cancer is often many miles from home at specialist hospitals (Southampton is the nearest principal treatment centre for West Sussex), families have to pay for things like regular long-distance travel, additional food, clothing, parking and accommodation whilst having to keep up with regular bills including mortgage, rent and energy bills.

With your help this World Cancer Day, CLIC Sargent can reach those families through our support workers and nurses who provide practical, emotional and financial support, to help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people.

To support CLIC Sargent this World Cancer Day, get your own Band Against Cancer wristband at: www.clicsargent.org.uk/WorldCancerDay.

Catriona Magee

CLIC Sargent fundraising and engagement manager for Sussex, 77-85 Fulham Palace Road, London, W6 8JA