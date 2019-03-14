3 week wait for Horsham dentist

In the WSCT of March 7th Mr Battersby says that he is always able to get a prompt doctor appointment at Holbrook Surgery.

He is very lucky to be registered there. At our surgery, and to my knowledge another large surgery in Horsham, appointments are currently running at four weeks ahead.

I had heard that Holbrook have closed their list to new patients but perhaps someone else can confirm that.

A few weeks ago I was in pain from toothache over a weekend and rang the dentist on the Monday morning to ask for an urgent appointment. The first appointment they could give me was over three weeks ahead.

It is no wonder that the emergency services are overstretched.

In light of recent publicity over lack of school places near to a child’s home, I can’t help thinking that the huge amount of building in the area, together with no new infrastructure, is to blame.

Helen Cox

Dickins Way, Horsham