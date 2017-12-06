Your chance to have a garden designed by Charlie Dimmock or RHS Chelsea winners

Sussex homeowners wanting to improve their garden but who don’t know where to start are needed for a new series of a popular makeover programme.

BBC1’s Garden Rescue is where garden dreams come true.

Charlie Dimmock, one of TV’s most popular gardeners, and the RHS Chelsea gold medal-winning Rich Brothers, pitch against each other for the opportunity to design and build your dream garden.

Charlie, David and Harry are on the lookout for people who know what they want from their garden, but have no idea how to get it.

If your garden is boring, or out of date, or it simply doesn’t work for you anymore, download an application form from:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/garden_rescue

And then fill it in and return it via one of the following methods:

BY EMAIL: yourgarden@spungoldtv.com

BY POST: Garden Rescue, PO Box 64382, London, EC2P 2GJ