Young farmer award seeks entries

A competition seeking the next generation of Sussex farmers is accepting entries until Friday, January 3.

The Young Sussex Farmer of the Year 2020, part of the Sussex Food & Drink Awards, is seeking an outstanding farmer who is 35 years or younger and working within food or drink production in agriculture, horticulture or viticulture in Sussex.

The contest is sponsored by Natural Partnerships Community Interest Company (CIC), which supports local farming and food and drink industries.

Paula Seager, co-founder of Natural Partnerships CIC, said: “We are looking for young Sussex farmers who are either part of a family farm (owned or tenanted), a student, an employee or self-employed.

“They might be finding innovative ways to bring produce to market, making a significant contribution to the economic and sustainable management of the countryside or introducing creative new processes or efficiencies into their work.

“Above all they should demonstrate leadership, vision and innovation with the creativity and desire to succeed and grow their business.”

This year’s winner, Kate Lywood from Marshalls Farm in Kirdford, West Sussex, stood out for her strong leadership qualities, offering investment in younger team members on the farm and setting out bold ambitions for the future.

Kate beat two other grand finalists to win Young Sussex Farmer of the Year 2019.

Rachel Knowles from Trenchmore Farm in Cowfold, responsible for the Silly Moo Cider brand, was one of the finalists.

The other was 23-year-old Stephen Rusling from Suchnoon Ltd, Holmsted Farm in Haywards Heath, who has already been promoted to arable and contracting manager of the business.

Hilary Knight, Natural Partnerships’ second co-founder, said: “We had some outstanding young Sussex farmers who entered last year and we hope their stories inspire others to enter for 2020.

“It is vital that these awards encourage and support the next generation of farmers and our aim is to give them the opportunity to be recognised for the quality of what they are producing, entrepreneurial thinking and the positive impact they have in shaping the rural landscape in Sussex.”

The Sussex Food & Drink Awards seeks the best Sussex food and drink businesses, chefs and farmers.

Entries are still open for Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC–Time, and Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods.

Entries for these categories will also close on Friday, January 3.

Finalists have been revealed for every other category, with voting open until Saturday, January 18.

The public can now vote for Sussex Food Producer of the Year sponsored by Southern Co-op; Sussex Farmers Market of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery; Sussex Butcher of the Year sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd; Sussex Eating Experience of the Year sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet; Sussex Food Shop of the Year sponsored by Sussex Food & Drink Network; and Sussex Drink Producer of the Year sponsored by Natural PR.

Horsham nominations include Horsham Market for Sussex Market of the Year, Bangers Galore for Food Producer of the Year and New Street Butchers & Deli for Butcher of the Year.

The three grand finalists in each category will be invited to attend a BAFTA–style ceremony on April 29 at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

The winners will be announced and guests will enjoy a seven course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

To enter and vote, visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz