Young chef impresses judges in Rotary competition final

On Saturday February 24 the Rotary Club of Billingshurst hosted the District Rotary final of the Young Chef held at The Weald School in Billingshurst.

A group of eight budding chefs with the ambition of owning their own restaurants one day or just a simple love of cooking met to cook a three course meal with each of them spending no more than £15 for the ingredients.

The competition was judged by four local professional chefs all from The Craft Guild of Chefs, the head judge being Omero Gallucci.

The judges were looking for a healthy, well planned and tasty three course meal cooked within two hours.

The winner was 12-year-old Kitty Grosse from St Nicolas School in Fleet.

The second and third positions were both from The Weald Community School and were respectively Jasmine Williams-Richardson, aged 12, and Hannah Grover, aged 12, both sponsored by the Rotary Club of Billingshurst.

At the prize giving ceremony the head judge Omero Gallucci praised all the contestants on the high standard of the meals and thathe and his other three judges had a difficult time sorting out the winners as the competition was so close.

On Saturday March 17 the final was held at Merton College, Morden, and Jasmine Williams-Richardson was awarded runner up. She was the youngest chef there competing alongside students of 16 and 17.

She has also been offered some private coaching at The Westminster College of Catering by one of the judges as they were so impressed with her skills as a chef.

