Would you like to play for Crawley Town FC u19s or work in the Sports Profession?

The BTEC post-16 education course has run for more than four years, and combines studying sport and football with playing and representing Crawley Town FC u19s.

The Football Education Academy Programme has grown from just 6 students when it first started, to now over 40 students from Crawley and all over Sussex.

Based at the Checkatrade Stadium and delivered in partnership with Holy Trinity C of E Secondary School and 6th Form, the course provides students aged 16 - 18 years old the opportunity to gain a nationally recognised qualification while being part of a broad football programme.

Students can combine studying the BTEC Level 2 and / or 3 Extended Diploma in Sport (equivalent to 3 A Levels) with training and playing for Crawley Town FC u19s in the National Football Youth League, which is exclusive to Premier League and Football League clubs. The course is the ideal career pathway into football coaching and the leisure and sports industry. Students who have finished the course have gone on to University, travelled to USA on a scholarship, or entered the semi/pro football profession.

A couple of students have graduated to work full-time for Crawley Town FC.

Dan Fairall completed the course in May 2016. He said, “My time on the BTEC was enjoyable and beneficial. Whether it be education or football based, my time on it was a constant learning curve. Being based at a professional football club meant the standards were very high in anything we did and we had to remain professional at all times, from our personal appearance to our football and education.

“We were in contact with Crawley Town 1st team players and staff. It was a great experience and one that I will never forget.

“The best thing for me, aside from being able to represent Crawley Town FC in the National Football League, was that it gave me an opportunity to coach in the community, in local schools, which inevitably kick started my coaching career, which has progressed ever since.”

Dan is now the assistant head coach for Crawley Town FC u19s.

Jade Page works in the community office, and combines sports administration with sports coaching on programmes like Premier League Girls.

Jade added: “I really enjoyed the BTEC Diploma, finishing with a triple distinction!

“It improved my confidence and allowed me to excel in something I really enjoyed. “I found it very helpful and relevant to the work I am now doing as a coach. It allowed me to get an understanding of coaching for different age groups and abilities. I highly recommend the course. It is a fantastic opportunity to get into the industry, so take it with both hands!”

At the start of the BTEC programme in August/September 2018, those who register in time can start the course on our very own Crawley Town FC Traineeship, which provides an exclusive experience of working behind the scenes at a professional football club.

The Traineeship offers opportunities to work in sports marketing, media, coaching, events and hospitality, ticketing and on match days, and forms part of this exciting course.

Participants will gain future employment skills and qualifications, such as the FA Level 1 in Coaching, which will allow students to work for Crawley Town Community Foundation in the community and earn some extra money and experience while studying on the BTEC programme.

New for this season Crawley Town will deliver the Foundation Degree in Community Football Coaching and Development in partnership with University of South Wales, for anyone over the age of 18 years old with the right credentials.

This will provide the opportunity to gain an industry recognised coaching award while being affiliated to the Club.

This unique football coaching course has been designed in conjunction with the English Football League Trust (EFLT) to identify the type of skills and qualities required to work within professional football clubs or national governing bodies in areas of growth, such as social inclusion, community coaching and football development.

If you are thinking of joining the BTEC post-16 programme, why not come along to our Open Evening on Tuesday 27th March at 6.30pm in Redz Bar, at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Email education@crawleytownfc.com for more information or to tell us you would like to attend