Fire crews in Worthing were sent to tackle a kitchen fire in Storrington this afternoon (March 13).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines from Worthing were sent to the fire shortly after 3.20pm.

Crews in beathing apparatus swiftly extinguished the fire, said the spokesman.

