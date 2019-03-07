World Book Day 2019: Horsham town centre to host costume party

A costume party to celebrate World Book Day is being held in Horsham.

Horsham District Council in partnership with Horsham Markets by Food Rocks, Tomfoolery, Maverick Publishing, Gobsmack Comics and Non Stop Party Shop have organised the event in the Carfax which is happening today.

Starting at the bandstand at 2.30pm for pre-schoolers and running up to 4.30pm for primary school pupils, children’s entertainer Tomfoolery will be MC for a storytelling bonanza.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, Jonathan Chowen, said: “What a great after school event to celebrate World Book Day.

“Children can come ready in their costumes from school to enjoy the storytelling, have the chance to win some great prizes and enjoy some delicious food.”

Garry Mortimer-Cook, Horsham town centre manager, added: “There will be a special prize awarded for the best boy and girl costume from a Julia Donaldson book.”

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in the categories of pre-school, boy, girl and superhero.

Horsham Markets and their street food traders are launching a smaller appetites menu for the day with portions priced at £4 each.

Everyone can enjoy freshly cooked local produce.

Jonathan added: “There will also be a surprise, world famous book character, who happens to be celebrating his 20th birthday this year, celebrating in the Carfax too. Look out for him!”