Work to start on £1.3 million expansion of village GP surgery

Work is finally set to begin on the £1.3 million expansion of a village doctors’ surgery - after a six year battle for action.

Staff and medics at Billingshurst Surgery near Horsham had hoped that work on an extension would start in July last year but the project faced a series of delays.

But now jubilant staff at the surgery have announced that the final go-ahead has been given for the work to start on January 21.

Plans for the extension mean that an extra five GP consulting rooms will be built along with a new nurse treatment room.

Surgery manager Mike Sandford-West said a new lift would also be installed to the first floor and there would be “a complete refurbishment of the building from top to bottom.”

He said the result would be “like having an all new building” and would enable the surgery to cope with extra patients.

Proposals for the expansion were first put in place six years ago and won support from Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group which won funding from NHS England south east.

A spokesman for the clinicl commissioning group said the surgery expansion would ‘ensure that the practice will be able to support the new residents moving to the area over the coming years.’