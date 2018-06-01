Work begins on new KFC drive thru at Gatwick

Developers have begun works to create a new drive thru KFC at Gatwick Airport.

The international fast food chain had plans approved to build the new restaurant along Ring Road North, close to the South Terminal, earlier this year.

The site has been flattened ready to create the single storey building which will come complete with multiple car parking spaces and a drive thru area.

In plans put forward to Crawley Borough Council by Architect Ltd on behalf of KFC the company says the new restaurant will be an ‘ideal place for passengers to stop for refreshments’.

The building is set to have a floor space of more than 600sqm with a glazed central entrance at the west of the site.

Road users will be able to access the restaurant via Ring Road North and the building - located next to the McDonalds Drive thru and the petrol station - is a 300m walk from the airport.

Proposals state 64 car parking spaces will also be created

Several trees have already been removed following a previously approved application for the site in 2015. A series of 80 protected trees remain in the area and the plans say two will be cut down to accommodate the scheme. They will be replanted along with 46 new trees, hedges and wild flowers.

The plans were approved in April and although no opening date has been confirmed signs have gone up around the site stating the new restaurant is expected to open in November.

KFC already operates several drive thrus across Sussex including restaurants in Chichester, Bognor and Eastbourne.

