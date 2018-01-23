‘Woody’ puts smiles on faces as he becomes club’s new mascot

The West Sussex Woodturners were delighted to meet Woody, their new mascot, at their monthly meeting on Sunday January 14.

Appearing as a total surprise to many, the larger than life bear enthusiastically joined the clubs members, playing around to show off his talents and really creating a laugh.

The West Sussex Woodturners actively support and raise funds for many local events and charities, and Woody will be appearing at many of these with the Woodturners, to continue the tradition and hopefully enable them to do even more to help.

Talking on behalf of The West Sussex Woodturners Keith Greenfield said: “Woody’s remit is to put a smile on people’s faces whilst raising much needed funds for local charities and good causes at the same time.

“We are delighted to have him and are really looking forward to the fun we will create whilst working with him.”

For those who cannot wait to meet him, his first public appearance will be in Horsham’s Carfax as he races against some of the town well known mascots on Tuesday February 13 to raise money for Comic Relief.

Woody will also be seen at Three Bridges football club’s ‘Festival of Football’ on Sunday May 6 and Monday May 7 and at Amberley Museum’s traditional crafts event from Saturday May 26 to Monday May 28.

If you would like to find out more about the West Sussex Woodturners, please have a look at the website http://www.westsussexwoodturners.co.uk or contact Ian Rudge on wswtchairman@hotmail.com.