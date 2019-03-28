Wood turning to train driving and pottery ‘Mums Can Do’ it all at West Sussex museum

A museum is set to host a fun day full with special activities for all mothers this weekend.

In celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, March 31, Amberley Museum is hosting a ‘Mums Can Do’ weekend event, where mothers can explore all areas of the 36 acre site, free of charge.

The family friendly museum is home to the only traditional print shop in the South of England, where mothers and their children can have a go at printing their very own certificates at the event.

The museum’s West Sussex wood turners will be offering the opportunity to have a go at wood turning, by creating a wooden ornament to take home and show off.

Other activities on the day include fun riding on the historic bus, where mum can be a clippy and help the bus driver check riders tickets, and pottery with the resident potters, Menear Ceramics, which will be offering a chance to throw a pot at £5 per person.

The pottery sessions will be running from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm, and there is also the chance for children to ‘play with clay’, where they can have a go at moulding their own pottery shapes at £2 a go.

The museum will also have a visiting steam engine ‘Wendy’, who has returned for the 2019 season, helping to transport visitors whilst the museum’s own steam engine ‘Peter’ is having a major overhaul.

Wendy will be offering a train driving experience on the rails for mums but spaces are limited so it is recommended that those who are intrested visit the Brockham station on arrival to reserve a place.

There is an on site cafe where visitors can purchase a range of hot and cold drinks and locally sourced cakes and various beverages including afternoon tea.

The museum’s main open season is from March 6 until November 3. For more information, directions to the museum or to plan a special day out visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.