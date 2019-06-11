Woman who died in Billingshurst crash named by police

A woman who died after a car left a road and crashed near Billingshurst has been named by police.

Police confirmed today (June 11) Michelle Low, of Post View, Storrington, died after a Ford Fiesta left the A29 Stane Street in Adversane and hit concrete bollards near the Blacksmith’s Arms public house on May 24.

The 51-year-old was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police helicopter and dog units scoured the Billingshurst area after police said two men - who were also travelling in the car - ran from the scene.

A 57-year-old man, from Pulborough, and a 54-year-old man, from Coldwaltham, were arrested in Billingshurst on suspicion of driving offences. They have been bailed until June 21.

The road was shut for more than eight hours between the junctions of Adversane Lane and Henris Lake whilst investigations were carried out. It reopened shortly before 7pm.