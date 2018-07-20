Woman taken to hospital after car collides with flats

A building has been damaged and a woman was taken to hospital after a car collided with a block of flats in Horsham.

Police closed Fitzalan Road at the junction with Goodwin Way following the collision just before 9am this morning (July 20).

Building control officers were called to assess the block. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A woman became trapped in the car and was freed by firefighters.

She was checked over at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks.

Police said there were concerns that the building may have suffered structural damage, creating a potential danger for passers-by.

The road has been closed and building control officers are assessing the block.