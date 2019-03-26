Woman’s weight loss through WW led to diabetes being reversed

A Horsham woman managed to reverse her type 2 diabetes after losing five stone in six months.

At her heaviest Claire McKenzie was 23 stone.

Statistics state that 85 per cent of those who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are obese.

She said: “It affected my confidence socially and I felt only comfortable in a circle of very close friends and family,

“My mobility was very poor and I suffered with a very bad back which really impacted on walking any distance.

“I had also been avoiding the doctors for years secretly terrified that there was probably some underlying illness caused by my weight.

“I finally bit the bullet in September 2017 when I really had no choice because my vision started blurring.

“If not for that I don’t know how much longer I would have avoided going to the doctor’s for routine tests.”

The results found she was diabetic, had high blood pressure, high cholesterol and a fatty liver.

She said: “I immediately joined WW Weight Watchers Reimagined and have been going ever since.

“Within six months of joining I’d completely reversed my diabetes, my blood pressure had come down to normal, and my cholesterol was no longer high.

“I do take some medication but the diabetic nurse assured me the biggest difference has been my weight loss and my healthy diet.

“I have had further tests and over a year on from reversing the diabetes, the retinal damage it caused has corrected itself.”

Through WW Claire changed her relationship with food making healthier food choices and better portion control.

“Using the WW programme I have learnt to balance healthy eating during the week that allows me to have a few more treats at the weekend.

“I love how it is so flexible and I rarely feel like I am missing out.

“I do slip sometimes on the food front, but with WW you are constantly reminded to just move on and not let it hold you back.”

From April 1 until 7 marks National Diabetes Prevention Week, aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

READ MORE

What is nutrition coaching? Kale and Cake explains

Angmering and Littlehampton Slimming World group leaders reach national final for weight maintenance

