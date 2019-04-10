Woman’s ‘amazing’ swimming challenge in Horsham in memory of her gran

A woman who took on a Horsham swimathon in memory of her grandma has been labelled ‘amazing’.

Sarah Szwarc took on the challenge at the Pavilions in the Park as a tribute to her Nanny, raising more than £300 for Cancer Research UK in the process.

Victoria Godfrey, manager of the East Street store, said: “Sarah our amazing volunteer took part in the Swimathon.

“She has raised over £300 for Cancer Research UK where she has volunteered daily for the past three years.

“We would love to say a huge thank you to Sarah and all the people who have sponsored her.”