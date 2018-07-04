Woman rushed to hospital after three-vehicle crash

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash which closed a village road.

Emergency services attended a collision involving two cars and a white transit van on the B2139 Amberley Road, near Amberley, on Monday (July 2).

Police said one of the drivers, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash took place at the junction with Rackham Street at about 4pm.

Officers were forced to close the road for several hours, re-opening it again at 6.45pm.