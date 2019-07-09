Woman rescued from flat fire in early hours

Firefighters rescued a woman from a 'well alight' flat in Steyning in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to the flat in Kings Stone Avenue, Steyning, at 12.15am.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Steyning

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were initially called to a fire alarm at 12.15am. One fire engine from Steyning was mobilised.

"While on route, we got a further call stating that someone was inside. We sent a further two fire engines from Henfield and Shoreham.

"The Steyning fire engine arrived and crews confirmed that the building was well alight and requested another fire engine. One was sent from Partridge Green.

"Crews used Breathing Apparatus and rescued one female occupant from the flat fire. In total, six Breathing Apparatus were used and three hose reels and a covering jet.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the flat in Steyning

"We were assisted by Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service."

Fire crews left the scene at 3am this morning, the spokesman confirmed.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.