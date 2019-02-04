Woman injured in Horsham town centre crash

A Horsham town centre road was closed following a crash outside a children’s nursery this afternoon (February 4).

Emergency services attended a collision involving a car and a women in Albion Way just before 2pm.

Traffic at the scene

Police said the young women was injured and was treated by police and paramedics at the scene.

The crash took place at the junction with London Road outside Little Monkey’s nursery.

Albion Way was closed between the junctions of Springfield Road and London Road causing delays to motorists in the area. The road has since re-opened.