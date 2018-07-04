Woman cuts long locks for charity

A Horsham woman has chopped off around 15 inches of her long locks to be donated and made into a wig for a child.

Charlotte Tasquier had her fundraising haircut at Studio 2 near Littlehaven on Wednesday June 27 in aid of the Little Princess Trust who support children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other illnesses.

The 20-year-old said: “It has taken me a few days to adjust to having short hair. I absolutely love the cut and what it looks like when I have done a little plait or having curled it.

“Although, I keep forgetting that it is so short and then get a surprise when I see myself in the mirror.

“I have raised £300 for the Little Princess Trust on my JustGiving page, which I am really pleased about and am so grateful to everyone who has generously sponsored me.”

Charlotte wanted to raise the money to help fund the free wig her hair will make, as well as to fund research the Little Princess Trust does with Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group for finding causes and cures of paediatric cancer, including supporting the development of less toxic cancer treatments.

She added: “I believe that what they are doing is so important to help children and young adults gain confidence and enjoy their lives to the fullest.”

To sponsor Charlotte visit: hwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-tasquier