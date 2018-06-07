Woman comes forward after police appeal

A Horsham woman has been interviewed under caution in connection with an alleged fraud, police have said.

Sussex Police issued an appeal following an alleged incident in which a group of friends in East Sussex paid to book a hen night at a club in Brighton in October.

Officers said when the group arrived only a deposit had been put down and the party-goers paid the club on the night.

Following the police appeal a woman came forward.

She was interviewed under caution on Wednesday June 6 and enquiries continue, Sussex Police said.