Woman braves the shave for charities

A Horsham woman has raised hundreds of pounds after she ‘braved the shave’ for two cancer charities.

Anita Frecknell’s fundraiser, which invloved her shaving all of her hair off, took place at the Roffey Sports and Social Club on Friday March 30.

She said: “We raised £200.38 on the night through raffle prizes, name the bunny and donations from people attending the club, also £620 in sponsorship money. A total of £820.38 and the amount is still increasing.

“Thank you to Nicky Taylor who volunteered to shave my hair, Pearl Blakemore from Home Instead Senior Care for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill this achievement, Karen Hazell and Sammy Wilkins-Painter for help with obtaining raffle prizes, Roffey Sports and Social Club for providing the venue and to family for helping provide a buffet, friends and colleagues for supporting me on the night.”

All Anita’s hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust which maybe used in the making of a child’s wig, and all sponsorship donations and donations on the night will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Anita’s next charity event will be walking 20 miles for St. Catherine’s Midnight Walk on June 9.

It is not to late to make a donation. Visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/Anita -Frecknall