Witness appeal following incident in village near Horsham

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered injuries in a village near Horsham.

A cyclist suffered slight injuries after falling from her bike in Broadbridge Heath on Monday evening, September 2, Sussex Police said.

Police

A spokesman added: “Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Billingshurst Road and Church Road at 6.50pm.

“An unidentified car had passed as the woman, who was in the company of another cyclist, emerged from the junction, but it is not clear whether any contact was made.”

The 47-year-old woman was taken to the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill where she was treated for slight injuries, he said.

The spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or indeed, the driver themselves, who may not have been aware, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1122 of 02/09.”

