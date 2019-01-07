Witness appeal after serious head-on collision on A273 in Burgess Hill

Sussex Police is seeking witnesses to a serious head-on collision in Burgess Hill.

The collision happened on the A273 shortly after 6pm on Friday (January 4). Here is how we broke the news.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the serious collision

A 47-year-old local man sustained chest injuries in the collision and a 44-year-old woman from East Grinstead suffered suspected multiple fractures, police said.

Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The crash happened at the junction of the A273 Jane Murray Way and the approach road to the Mid Sussex retail park, and police now want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information.

“Involved were a red Citroen C4, driven by a 47-year-old local man, who sustained chest injuries and a red Vauxhall Corsa, driven by a 44-year-old woman from East Grinstead,who suffered suspected multiple fractures.

“Firefighters attended to help release casualties from their vehicles and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance provided medical assistance.

“The road was closed in both directions while the incident was dealt with.”

Witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Sussex Police online, or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Silverfish.

