Witness appeal after Horsham stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Horsham yesterday evening (Thursday).

Sussex Police say an 18-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Horsham Park at 6.40pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injury is not life threatening, police said.

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he is currently in custody.

Detective Constable Melanie Fox said, “The suspect is assisting us with our enquiries and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the stabbing or from anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation.

“We have had PCSOs patrolling in the park in the North Street area this evening providing reassurance.”

Contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Author.