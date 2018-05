Wisborough Green, one of West Sussex’s most attractive small villages, will be opening ten of its gardens to visitors over Sunday and Monday of the coming bank holiday weekend from 11.30am to 5pm.

Tickets cost £6 per person. The church will be open for teas and cakes in the afternoon with a 1918 themed victory tea tent. So come and visit Wisborough Green and support our fundraiser for St. Peter ad Vincula, the Parish Church.