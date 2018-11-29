Wings & Wheels air and motor show at Dunsfold changes 2019 date

The very popular Wings & Wheels air and motor show at Dunsfold is changing its date next year.

For several years the show has been held over the late August Bank Holiday weekend., attracting many thousand visitors from far and wide.

Wings & Wheels

However, it has now been brought forward to June 15/16, the original 2005 month it was held.

This follows news that the Red Arrows wouldn’t be available to take part as they are touring North America during August and September.

Jamie McAllister, Events Director, Wings & Wheels commented: “We’ve thought carefully about changing the date of Wings & Wheels to ensure that we are able to continue to put on the very best show for visitors.

“We had to consider a number of things, including what exhibitors and air displays would be available in August vs June and have concluded that a return to the show’s roots in June is a positive step for the airshow. We are now moving forward and planning the show for Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June and are excited to welcome visitors to the new dates.”

