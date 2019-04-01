Will this Horsham town centre bar’s new door policy affect you?

A Horsham town centre venue has revealed it is now open only to over 21s.

In a post on its Facebook page, Mungo’s Bar said that it would be restricting entry from Saturday March 30.

The message, posted on Saturday, read: “After much consideration, the management has decided that Mungo’s Bar Horsham will be over 21s only, starting from tonight.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The post sparked a significant discussion with more than 130 comments and nearly 200 reactions.

Mungo's Bar, by Google Street View

The news follows a BBC report which rated Horsham’s nightlife zero out of ten for people under 26.

Rated as joint worst in Sussex, the report found there was just 105 bars, clubs and pubs in the district.

