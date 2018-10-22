Why the Red Arrows may not be at Wings and Wheels 2019

Stars of the popular annual Wings and Wheels event at Dunsfold - the Red Arrows - could be missing next year.

They have been a major draw to the airshow and motoring festival over the years.

The Red Arrows

But the RAF squad have signed up for a nine-week tour of North America during August and September 2019 – so it is hard to see how they will be able perform at Wings and Wheels, which is set to take place on August 24/25 next year.

The Red Arrows announced on its website on Sunday (October 21) it would be taking part in its ‘largest ever’ North American tour, painting the skies of the US and Canada red, white, and blue.

This will be the first significant deployment of the team to the continent in 26 years – the last team toured the US in 1993.

It is expected to generate £2.5bn in direct foreign investment for the UK.

Jamie McAllister, Event Director, Wings & Wheels commented: “It is disappointing that, along with other UK airshows next summer, we will be affected by the Red Arrow’s North American Tour. Our aviation team is looking at all other aircraft options and will be working to put on the best display of aircraft available.”

Air vice-marshal Warren James, the senior RAF officer responsible for the Red Arrows, said, “The deployment of the Red Arrows will demonstrate the global reach and capability of the RAF and our continuing support of the United Kingdom’s defence and commerce industries.

“Together with the GREAT Britain campaign, Western Hawk 19 will showcase our excellence, professionalism and proud heritage in education, engineering, technology and finance to our allies.

“We are very much looking forward to our visit in August and September of 2019.”

The Red Arrows appeared on the Saturday at Wings and Wheels this year but extreme weather meant they were grounded on the Sunday.

