What’s happening at Horsham’s Armed Forces Day?

Horsham is set to welcome all things military as the annual Armed Forces Day returns to the town.

Historic military vehicles will be on show around the town centre alongside special displays and live music on Sunday (July 1) as the Horsham Armed Forces Sunday makes its comeback.

DM17630775a.jpg Armed Forces Day, Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170625-190312008

The event, organised by the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion along with Horsham District Council, is being held as Horsham shows it support for the country’s armed forces and their families.

Here’s the programme of what will be happening in the Carfax and East Street and who is set to take part:

What will you see?

- 11.15 am parade and band

- Historic Military Vehicle Display

- Displays by local cadet forces

- Bandstand entertainments

Participants and Event Partners

- Royal British Legion – Horsham Branch supported by County

- Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps

- Capel Military Vehicle Show

- Horsham Community Resonders

- TS Glory, Horsham Sea Cadets

- 11 Horsham Platoon Army Cadets

- 1015 Squadron (Horsham) Air Cadets

- Royal Naval Association

- Horsham District Council

- ETMS Traffic Management

- Hepworth’s Brewery

- Garlic Wood Farm