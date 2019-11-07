‘What next - horses wearing nappies?’ - readers react to Horsham manure row

A village pub’s request for horse riders to pick up their animal’s droppings has sparked debate online.

The Black Horse Inn in Nuthurst is asking horse riders to clear up after themselves to avoid customers having to ‘tip toe around animal mess’.

The Black Horse Inn is asking customers to clear up their horse's droppings. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

But readers have now taken to the County Times Facebook page to debate the merits of manure.

Teresa Kisza Sturt said: “A nation of animal lovers and worried about a bit of muck! Next they’ll be making them wear nappies!”

Adam Sturt added: “Doesn’t anyone use it on their flowerbeds anymore, nice bit of free muck to help your garden.”

But David Munden said: “Personally think it’s not unreasonable to ask riders who frequent the pub to clear up in the car park as long as the pub provides the facility to do so and a proper sign is clearly posted up in the car park.”

Lee Merritt said horse riders should clear up manure if it’s on someone else’s property.

He added: “Not only because it’s a very nice eating establishment but also out of courtesy and respect. Enough said.”

Several readers compared horse droppings with dog waste, but some pointed out that dog poo is more harmful than horse manure.

But one reader hoped even more animal owners could end up picking up after their pets. Steve Darby said: “Hopefully cat owners will be next to clear up after their cats.”

