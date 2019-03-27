Wetherspoons launches Spring Beer Festival today and these are our recommended beers to try.

Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex launch their Spring Beer and Cider Festival today (Wednesday March 27).

Here are our recommendations of which beers to try.

Fans of light hoppy beers, such as the traditional IPA, should check out Oakham’s Heights of Oblivion. It’s not strong, despite its name, coming in at 3.9 alcohol by volume, and Cascade and Summit hops give it a crisp flavour leading to a long, refreshing finish.

Also worth a look is Scottish brewery Harviestoun’s Bitter and Even More Twisted, which packs in no less than seven different hop varieties and is being brewed especially for the Festival.

Those who prefer the dark side of beers should explore Maxim Raspberry Porter, an award winning dark ruby beer with light raspberry flavours, or JW Lees Moonraker, a strong (6.5 percent) ebony coloured ale, with a powerful rich, sweet flavour, first brewed in 1950.

For those feeling adventurous, check out Black Sheep Chocolate and Orange Stout or Wadworths Elderberry IPA.

Vegan beer lovers are catered for with two guaranteed vegan ales, Rudgate Blue Nose, flavoured with blueberries and cloves, and Elgoods Black Hen, a silky smooth traditional black stout with chocolate and espresso aromas.

International brewers will also be showcasing their ales with beers from Boxing cat in China, Big Shed Brewing in Australia, and even a Brazilian beer called Sunset.

