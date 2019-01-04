West Sussex teachers’ salaries revealed in new Government stats

Average salaries of West Sussex teachers have been revealed
More than 5,700 teachers are employed full-time in state schools throughout West Sussex. with a multi-million-pound salary bill.

Figures released by the Department for Education and published via its website show that around 2,545 teachers are employed full-time in state-funded secondary schools in the county - at an average salary of £39,355 each.

And around another 3,194 teachers were employed full time in state primary schools in West Sussex, at an average salary of £36,720 each.

The figures are among Government statistics for the county’s education workforce in 2017/18.

They show that the equivalent of 123.9 full-time teachers are employed at Steyning Grammar School, with each on an average salary of £39,045.

The Weald School in Billingshurst employs around 98 full-time teachers on average salaries of £37,553.

At Tanbridge House School in Horsham there are an average of 86.2 full-time teachers, each on average salaries of £39.507.

Horsham’s Millais School has an average of 81 full-time teachers on average salaries of £38,900 while Horsham’s Forest School has around 58 full-time teaching staff on average salaries of £38,261.

As far as primary schools are concerned, figures show that Greenway Academy in Horsham employs an average of 22 full-time teachers with average salaries of £33,362.

At Leechpool Primary School in Horsham, around 20 teachers are employed in full-time positions on average salaries of £35,574, and at Horsham’s North Heath Primary School, an average of 18 teachers are employed on average salaries of £37,081.

Other figures show that there are around 16 teachers in full-time positions at Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath, on average salaries of £36,083; and at Arunside Primary, Horsham, there are an average of 17 teachers on average salaries of £34,378.

At Kingslea Primary in Horsham, there are around 17 full-time teachers on average salaries of £35,611 while at Heron Way Primary School there are an average of 17 full-time teaching positions with each teacher paid an average salary of £37,219.

At Holbrook Primary School in Horsham, there are around 17 full-time teachers with average salaries of £38,181.

All of the schools also employ teaching assistants and support staff.