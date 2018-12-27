West Sussex man scoops £1 million lottery win

A man from West Sussex is celebrating after becoming a millionaire by winning the lottery - just days before Christmas.

The mystery winner - known only as Mr B - scooped the life-changing prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on December 18.

He says the first thing he’ll spend money on is an extension on his new house but he plans to spend the rest of his winnings ‘carefully.’

Mr B, who played the lottery online, became one of over eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

National Lottery spokesman Andy Carter said, “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”