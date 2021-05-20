West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service saves Monty the ram from drowning in pond

The service said the sheep, named Monty, found itself ‘up to its ears in water’ at a farm off Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne, after it wandered away from the flock.

The Technical Rescue Unit was mobilised at 8.09am after the farmer spotted the struggling animal.

The team used their wade kit to enter the pond and safely rescue the ram with animal rescue equipment.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service saved Monty the ram from a pond in a farm off Horsted Lane in Sharpthorne. Picture: WSFRS

“We know how distressing it can be to see an animal in difficulty, be that a pet or livestock,” said TRU watch manager Mick Lewin.

“But the farmer did the right thing in calling for help rather than trying to carry out the rescue himself,” he added.

Mick said the bad weather over the weekend had made the ground soggy and had raised water levels significantly, which made going into the pond more dangerous than usual.

He added that animals in distress may not react in the way a rescuer would expect and that they may not understand if someone is trying to help.

“Fortunately as a team we were able to carry out a safe wade rescue into the pond and, working together, we were able to use our specialist equipment to bring the Monty the ram to shore with minimal distress,” Mick said.

“He is now making a full recovery with the rest of the flock, and we hope that his swimming days are behind him.”

Earlier this month the TRU supported the National Fire Chiefs Council’s water safety week, which encouraged everyone to take extra care around all open water sources this summer.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental deaths in the UK with 223 people accidentally drowning in 2019.

Anyone heading to the water is urged to follow some simple steps:

If you are going for a walk or run near water stick to proper pathways and stay clear of the water’s edge.

If you are spending time near water make sure you are familiar with local safety information and children are fully supervised.

If you have had alcohol don’t enter the water.

Be aware of rip tides and currents because they can drag you out to sea.

Never enter the water to try and help a person or animal.