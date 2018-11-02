West Sussex boy selected to be mascot in Tottenham Champions League match at Wembley

In what will be a once in a lifetime opportunity, an eight-year-old boy from Bognor Regis will be walking onto the pitch with some of football's biggest stars in a Champions League match at Wembley on Tuesday (November 6).

As one of 18 winners of the Mastercard (sponsors of Uefa Champions League) 'priceless mascot experience', Theo Cook has been selected to walk out with a player from either Tottenham Hotpsur or PSV Eindhoven for their crunch match at Wembley.

Richard Cook said his son is 'overwhelmed' by the thought of walking out onto the Wembley pitch to the infamous Champions League anthem.

He added: "Theo is over the moon.

"He would love to be the mascot of one of the England players and Harry Kane would be the dream but he would be happy with anything.

"He doesn't yet fully understand what it is going to be like on the day but his reaction was priceless when we told him on Monday.

"He is so excited."

Richard said he and his wife Rebecca will be taking Theo to the game.

He also said 'big football fan' Theo, who plays for Felpham Colts, is particularly lucky as it was his last opportunity to win this year.

"Theo loves football and he may not be the best in the team he plays for, but he tries his hardest and always turns up early," he said.

"He was one of the lucky few to win the competition to be mascot.

"You have to be a certain age and height limit (7-9 years and 1.34m) so it was his last chance to do it.

"He is most looking forward to the whole thing really but walking out to the Champions League anthem will be amazing for him and he can't wait to wear the special mascot gear."