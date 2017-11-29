Welcome Christmas gift for animal sanctuary

Much-loved Sussex vet – the late Francis Hunter - would have been delighted to see how much his memoir has raised for the ABC Animal Sanctuary in West Chiltington.

He was a great friend and supporter of Alexandra Bastedo who created this haven for animals in need. He added homeopathy to his skills and was hugely popular for these special therapies. To know his writings have given over £500 to help pay the Christmas bills, would have made him beam from ear to ear!

Actress Sue Jameson, the president of ABC, will be at their Christmas Fair in West Chiltington Village Hall on Saturday (December 2) with copies of his book, an amusing and often moving tale of his long life as a local vet.

All money raised will go straight to the charity.

One of Francis’ long time friends, Jacqs Dacey, seen here in the picture with Sue and Teddy, her rescued Yorkie, has certainly done Francis proud with fundraising in his memory.