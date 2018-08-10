Weekend of family fundraisers for Crawley hospice

Crawley based St Catherine’s Hospice this year, for the first time, have put together a weekend of fantastic events in early September, with something for everyon

Kicking off the weekend is a fun-filled day featuring live music, tasty food and family friendly entertainment at St Catherine’s brand new Live at the Lake!

Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy an afternoon of fantastic tunes from tribute acts Re-Take That and MacBusted, while raising funds for your local hospice.

Taking place on Saturday September 8 in Tilgate Park, Crawley, the festival inspired event starts at 2pm with a live DJ from 3pm, a children’s disco tent, entertainment, merchandise stalls and an inflatable dragon.

There’ll also be a bar and refreshments with a percentage of profits going to St Catherine’s.

After enjoying the afternoon’s festivities, MacBusted will take to the stage at 5pm, followed by Re-Take That at 6.30pm.

Buy your tickets at www.stch.org.uk/lake

The following day, St Catherine’s Hospice annual Dragon Boat Festival returns. Taking place in Tilgate Park on Sunday September 9, this free, family fun day is set to be the biggest yet!

The thrilling event, sponsored by Vines of Gatwick, kicks off at 9.30am with plenty to keep you entertained all day.

Come along and cheer on over 40 teams, made up of local businesses, as they sail across Tilgate Lake and race to become Dragon Boat Champions 2018.

For those on the shorelines, try your luck at traditional fête games, spring into action on giant inflatables or tuck into tasty food from onsite food vendors.

When you’re done, kick back with a refreshing drink from the onsite bar, and listen to live music from local artists.

Money raised from these two events will help provide local terminally ill people in your community with expert care when it’s needed most.

At the moment, St Catherine’s can only care for one in three local people who need it, but with your support, the local charity can be there to care for everyone.

Hannah Shorter, Event Project’s Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Both events over this family friendly weekend are set to be lots of fun! Live at the Lake welcomes two top-class tribute performances, as well as plenty of other on the day entertainment. This year, we’ve also got the most Dragon Boats we’ve ever had racing to date.

“With more teams to cheer on, the whole day’s set to be bigger than ever! Your support is vital in helping us care for everyone who needs us when life comes full circle. This weekend is the perfect way to bring your family and friends together and show us your support.”

