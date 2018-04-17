Wedding fair set to be first public event at Leonardslee House in seven years

If you are planning your wedding this year, the wedding fair at Leonardslee House in Lower Beeding is a great place to go for ideas.

The Italianate manor house is Listed Grade II and is a beautiful setting for wedding ceremonies and celebrations, with a range of additional services from which to choose for your special day.

The fair, which will be the first public event at Leonardslee House since it closed seven years ago, is open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday April 22. Entry on the day is free, and you will be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbly.

The manor house is available for wedding bookings for up to 60 people for a wedding breakfast and up to 180 in the gardens’ marquee, adjacent to the house.

The unique woodland gardens on the 200 acre estate are currently closed and being restored. They will reopen in July 2018.

From that date, guests can enjoy visiting these unique gardens with their seven lakes, which benefit from two centuries of nurturing by dedicated gardeners and horticultural specialists.

For the wedding fair the main function rooms at the manor house will be set up for a wedding breakfast and ceremony so that couples can see suggested room layouts for their special day.

Visitors can also discuss their wedding requirements with experienced staff. Our team have helped brides and grooms in planning for a range of themed weddings - from traditional to more modern and personalised styles.

Couples can also meet with a range of suppliers who can advise on the choices available for dressing the venue, and for the ceremony and celebrations, to ensure that every detail is attended to, with experienced help on hand to assist your planning.

You can visit Leonardslee at other times by appointment.

To book your free ticket for the fair visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leonardslee-gardens-wedding-fair-tickets-43018581736