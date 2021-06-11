Your Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 11

Chichester will start cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime, the Met Office said. Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees Celsius before dropping to 13 overnight.

Horsham starts overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 22 and lows of 13.

Worthing will start overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with a high of 19 and a low of 14.

Sussex weather news

Brighton will be cloudy today peaking at 16 before dropping to 14.

Hastings will see fog to start changing to cloudy by late morning 17 15