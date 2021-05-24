Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Monday, May 24).
Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:10 am
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:12 am
The Met Office said it will be a dry and bright start to the day but showers will soon develop widely throughout the morning and afternoon.
These are likely to be heavy and possibly thundery, with a risk of hail.
Showers will gradually fade away this evening, leaving conditions mostly dry with clear spells at times, according to the Met Office.
The wind will feel breezy and cool, with the maximum temperature forecast at 12 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be eight degrees Celsius.