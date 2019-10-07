This is why the sky was so red over Sussex this morning

It’s the start of a new week at work, with the weekend already a distant memory and the next one almost lightyears away.

But those who were up early enough this morning were treated to a gorgeous sunrise.

Worthing woke up to a stunning sunrise this morning

Many people took to social media to upload pictures of the beautiful ‘fire sky’ but why was it so psychedelic?

The Met Office has explained the gorgeous appearance but, be warned, it could mean thunderstorms are coming.

A red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure.

This scatters blue light leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance.

The Met Office said: “The concept of “Red sky at night, shepherd’s delight. Red sky in the morning, shepherd’s warning” first appears in the Bible in the book of Matthew

“It is an old weather saying often used at sunrise and sunset to signify the changing sky and was originally known to help the shepherds prepare for the next day’s weather.

“A red sky at sunset means high pressure is moving in from the west, so therefore the next day will usually be dry and pleasant.

“’Red sky in the morning, shepherds warning’ means a red sky appears due to the high-pressure weather system having already moved east meaning the good weather has passed, most likely making way for a wet and windy low-pressure system.”