Forecaster Jo Farrow from Netweather says: "This weekend looks dry with light winds and spells of warm sunshine. However there will be areas of cloud around, making it bright rather than sunny all the time.

"High pressure will be keeping the weather settled at the weekend across Sussex. Firstly extending from Russia which will bring a light east wind but by Sunday high pressure builds in from the Atlantic which will see the breeze turn into the north - although it'll stay light.

"This week the days have felt warm by day and stayed mild by night too. And, temperatures will stay in the mid to high teens with Eastbourne at 16C on Saturday and Chichester up to 18C on Sunday in any sunshine. It won’t feel quite as warm as in the week and the nights will be cooler but still not feeling too bad at all for the time of year, especially during the sunny spells."

We should see some sunshine this weekend