Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, February 2

Sussex weather

It will be a breezy day today but less windy across Sussex, according to the Met Office.

There will be a cloudy start but soon clearing east with brighter spells developing,

The Met Office said there will be some good spells of sunshine, especially towards the south coast, although some northern parts may be cloudier.

It will be very mild with a maximum temperature of 13°C.

Tonight will be breezy and rather cloudy, with just a few clear spells, the Met Office said.

There will be a few spots of rain and drizzle possible after midnight, but most parts of Sussex will remain dry.