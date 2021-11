Horsham town centre residents plagued by rats, flytippers, vandals and drug users

Burgess Hill Christmas lights 2021: photos from this year’s wonderful family event

Horsham and Mid Sussex people’s lives ‘changed through music’

Southern trains to divert to London Bridge as Christmas works take place

Horsham neighbours club together to buy a tree in new council planting scheme

Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

Day services to be withdrawn from Horsham care home

Police appeal for assistance in identifying woman in relation to Horley public disorder offence

Horsham solicitors step in to help house movers after cyber attack

Temperature highs will be nine and drop to three tonight.

After a cold start to the day Sussex is in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.