Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, May 16
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, May 16.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 9:03 am
There’s a high chance of rain in Eastbourne and Hastings all day.
Brighton is in for a day of light rain showers with a breeze.
Horsham will see a mix of sunny spells and rain throughout the day.
Worthing will see on and off light rain showers all day with a bit of a breeze.
Chichester is expecting rain all day with a gentle breeze.
Temperature highs will be 13, dropping to nine tonight.