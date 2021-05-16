Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, May 16

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, May 16.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 9:03 am
Weather news

There’s a high chance of rain in Eastbourne and Hastings all day.

Brighton is in for a day of light rain showers with a breeze.

Horsham will see a mix of sunny spells and rain throughout the day.

Worthing will see on and off light rain showers all day with a bit of a breeze.

Chichester is expecting rain all day with a gentle breeze.

Temperature highs will be 13, dropping to nine tonight.