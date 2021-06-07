Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, June 7

Chichester will start cloudy changing to sunny by late morning with highs of 19 degrees Celsius and lows of 9, the Met Office said.

Worthing starts overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning reaching 18 before dropping to 11.

Horsham also starts overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. The area will peak at 21 before dropping to 11.

Brighton will be cooler today, starting foggy changing to overcast by late morning with highs of 15 and lows of 12.

Eastbourne will start cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime with a high of 19 and a low of 12.