Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, February 7

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, February 7.

The Met Office said West Sussex will have clear skies until 2pm, ahead of a cloudy evening.

The county is not expected to have any rain, despite a 40 per cent chance at 9pm.

Weather news

East Sussex is also predicted to have a sunny morning until 2pm, followed by a cloudy evening.

There is a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain until 8pm and a 10 per cent chance through to 3am tomorrow (Tuesday, February 8).